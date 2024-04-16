Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Down 6.5% in March

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Generac by 273.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $17,956,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Generac by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 42,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,832,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $129.05. The stock had a trading volume of 422,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,402. Generac has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average is $115.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

