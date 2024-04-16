Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $24.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 43,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 83,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,715,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,885,000 after acquiring an additional 344,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

