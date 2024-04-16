iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.84. The company had a trading volume of 182,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,804. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.18. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

