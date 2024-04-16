DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 323 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,805 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,047,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,622.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.27. 279,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $183.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

