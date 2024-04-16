DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 524 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,181 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 646,184 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 49,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 107,023 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE KB traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.17. 37,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,565. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

