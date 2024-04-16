ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $544,552.62 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00058720 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00033585 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

