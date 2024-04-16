Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Zscaler accounts for about 1.2% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 1,090.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 234,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.54. 497,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,416. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.89. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,172 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

