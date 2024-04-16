Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.60. The stock had a trading volume of 351,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,656. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.56 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average is $103.85.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

