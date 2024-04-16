Imprint Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.
NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $40.22. 51,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
