Lunt Capital Management Inc. Has $605,000 Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $72.43. 216,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $67.83. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.32.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.