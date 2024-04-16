Imprint Wealth LLC Buys 1,078 Shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC owned about 2.78% of Pacer WealthShield ETF worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWS. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 341.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the period.

Shares of PWS stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.06. 625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40.

The Pacer WealthShield ETF (PWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer WealthShield index. The fund tracks an index that toggles between equity and Treasurys, or a combination of both, on a monthly basis depending on monthly moving averages. PWS was launched on Dec 11, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

