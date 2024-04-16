Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $5.48 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after buying an additional 742,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,706,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,457. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

