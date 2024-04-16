Prosperitas Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Prosperitas Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.2% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,390,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after buying an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,502,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,526. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

