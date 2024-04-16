iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,334 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $506.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,974. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

