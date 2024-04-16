Short Interest in Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Declines By 9.1%

Apr 16th, 2024

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDGSF remained flat at $57.25 on Tuesday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

