British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.25

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 757151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 172,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 16.5% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

