British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.25

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 757151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.
British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.
British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
