Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BNTGY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. 65,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,043. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.19. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

