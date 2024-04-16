Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Brenntag Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BNTGY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. 65,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,043. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.19. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79.
Brenntag Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brenntag
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.