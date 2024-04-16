First American Trust FSB Buys New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after purchasing an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,872,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,972,000 after buying an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.75. 1,590,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,008. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

