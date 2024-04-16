Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 11,754 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,754 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 2.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in AON were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 17.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in AON by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in AON by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 223,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,137,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,991,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.36.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.25. 292,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,687. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.18. Aon plc has a one year low of $284.85 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

