Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $13.82 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 3.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,370,000 after acquiring an additional 787,608 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $2,765,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.82. 261,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

