Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up approximately 1.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,558. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. Brookfield’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

