Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) is Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s 7th Largest Position

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up about 4.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $15,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.99. 349,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.39 and a 200-day moving average of $128.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.