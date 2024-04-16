Peirce Capital Management LLC Takes $429,000 Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises 0.3% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.27. 247,181 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

