38,212 Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Purchased by Peirce Capital Management LLC

Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peirce Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISV. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DISV traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. 416,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

