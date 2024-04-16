Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.46

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 112123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

RWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $726.32 million, a P/E ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

