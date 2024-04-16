Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Update

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 393,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADUS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.38. 22,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,646. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

