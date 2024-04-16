Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Amcor by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 33.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Amcor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Amcor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 748,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,682,437. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

