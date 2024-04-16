Strs Ohio Has $24.71 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $24,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,691 shares of company stock valued at $102,897,729 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $259.63 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.47 and its 200-day moving average is $261.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.