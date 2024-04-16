Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18.

Insider Transactions at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 300,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,588,000 after purchasing an additional 477,746 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,121 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 310.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the period.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

