GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on May 15th

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

GE HealthCare Technologies has a payout ratio of 2.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

GEHC opened at $86.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,462,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,590,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,474,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.