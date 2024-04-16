Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.30. 111,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,536. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

