Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,971 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after buying an additional 4,815,650 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $206,809,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $52,110,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $54,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 274,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,775. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.