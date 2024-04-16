Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 6,266 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 47,516 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 100,530 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,679,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.51. 679,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,635. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

