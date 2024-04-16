Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

PRU traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.84. The company had a trading volume of 95,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.22 and a twelve month high of $118.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.78.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

