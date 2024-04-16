Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LANDM opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
