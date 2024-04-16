Synchrony Financial (SYF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 957,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,572,000 after acquiring an additional 396,930 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 200,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 229,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,282,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,560,000 after purchasing an additional 489,424 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 204,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

