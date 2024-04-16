Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 161,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

