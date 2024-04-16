Hermez Network Price Tops $4.10 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.10 or 0.00006491 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $149.82 million and $106,375.51 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.05636924 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $98,778.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

