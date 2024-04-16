Investors Research Corp Sells 6,300 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 444.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 45.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 105.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FL opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

