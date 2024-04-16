Invesco LLC Sells 862 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Invesco LLC lessened its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

