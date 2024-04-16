Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,916 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0913 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

