Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 163 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $377.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.81. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

