5,801 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.1 %

UL stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

