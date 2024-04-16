Cullen Investment Group LTD. Makes New Investment in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,697 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. owned approximately 0.35% of Home Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 154.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 224.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 108,050.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 468.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.04%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Home Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

