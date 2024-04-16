Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.36.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $453.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

