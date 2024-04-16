Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,045 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Yext worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Yext by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 397,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Yext by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Yext by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $101.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.20 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

