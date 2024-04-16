Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of BPF.UN stock opened at C$15.69 on Tuesday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$14.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$333.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.40.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

