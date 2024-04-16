Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,591 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $196,222,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,994 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $49,058,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

