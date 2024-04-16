Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.70. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $103.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

