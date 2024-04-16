Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $131.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

